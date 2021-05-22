Over 100 air ambulances operated from IGIA in April

The General Aviation terminal at the Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport has handled about 100 air ambulance movements in April alone. The flights were operated between Delhi and airports across the country and to several international locations like Germany, Dubai, Zurich, Kathmandu, Dhaka, etc, said airport officials aware of the matter.

According to Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which runs the airport, currently, there are 12 aircraft owned by different charter jet operators which are permitted to operate as air ambulances from IGI airport. These aircraft have completed at least 100 movements in April alone, ferrying Covid patients to different states and even abroad, said DIAL officials.

“Most of these air ambulances function from the newly constructed dedicated General Aviation (GA) apron. While the pilots and the crew travel from the GA Terminal, the patients’ movement takes place through dedicated airside gates to avoid any chances of contamination inside airport terminals. On board, Covid patients are kept in German-made isolation pods, a protective cover with oxygen arrangement,” said an official.

Under the current circumstances, patients are to be accompanied only by a doctor, a paramedical officer and a nurse. These are certified doctors trained to handle critical care while flying, the operator added.

DIAL also said it ensures timely sanitisation of the ambulance aircraft and dedicated passage for patients to board the ambulance.

“Regular fumigation and use of particular garbage bins for used PPE kits are also ensured. Our staff follow all the precautionary protocols to comply with Covid-19 safety measures while handling emergency activities at the Delhi airport,” an official said.

