New Delhi, Law enforcement agencies have arrested 254 foreign nationals in drug trafficking cases in the National Capital Region since 2024, with narcotics worth over ₹40.53 crore seized from them, the government informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Over 250 foreigners arrested in Delhi in drug cases since 2024; govt steps up darknet crackdown

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It also said 103 foreign nationals were found living in rented accommodation without mandatory tenant verification, with action taken against 63 landlords.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that, according to Delhi Police, 254 foreign nationals residing in the National Capital Region were arrested in cases related to illegal trafficking of narcotic drugs between 2024 and June 30, 2026.

The arrests include foreign nationals, including those of Nigerian origin, apprehended from areas such as Khanpur Extension, Deoli, Sangam Vihar, Mehrauli, Hauz Rani, Uttam Nagar and adjoining parts of west Delhi.

The year-wise data showed that 40 foreign nationals were arrested in 2024, 35 in 2025 and 15 during the first half of 2026 in the specified areas.

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{{^usCountry}} The seizures included heroin, cocaine, amphetamine, MDMA, methamphetamine, ecstasy, ganja and charas, with the estimated value pegged at ₹12.75 crore in 2024, ₹14.27 crore in 2025 and ₹13.50 crore up to June 30 this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The seizures included heroin, cocaine, amphetamine, MDMA, methamphetamine, ecstasy, ganja and charas, with the estimated value pegged at ₹12.75 crore in 2024, ₹14.27 crore in 2025 and ₹13.50 crore up to June 30 this year. {{/usCountry}}

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The minister said 103 foreign nationals were found residing in rented accommodation without mandatory tenant verification during the period. Action has been taken against 63 landlords, while tenant verification, including that of foreign nationals, is carried out regularly by the Delhi Police to maintain security and law and order.

In a separate reply on the government's "Zero Tolerance" policy against drug traffickers, Rai said the Narcotics Control Bureau has adopted an intelligence-led and technology-driven approach to identify and dismantle drug trafficking networks operating through online platforms, encrypted communication applications and the darknet.

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Cyber experts have been engaged to investigate darknet-enabled drug trafficking and cryptocurrency-based transactions, he said.

The minister said the Vision Document on Narcotics Control envisages setting up dedicated Darknet and Cryptocurrency Cells in all Anti-Narcotics Task Forces , along with the use of AI-enabled analytics, advanced technologies and enhanced inter-agency coordination to dismantle organised cyber-enabled drug trafficking networks.

The NCB has also conducted specialised training programmes on cyber-enabled narcotics investigations, digital forensics, darknet monitoring and cryptocurrency investigations in collaboration with the US Drug Enforcement Administration and Rashtriya Raksha University.

The minister said the vision document lays down a three-year roadmap with time-bound targets under a "Whole-of-Government" and "Whole-of-Society" approach to combat drug trafficking and abuse.

It includes strengthening financial investigations, expanding the Narco-Coordination Centre mechanism, enhancing international cooperation, operating the 24x7 MANAS national narcotics helpline and promoting Mission Drug Free Campus in educational institutions.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.