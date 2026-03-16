New Delhi, For a century now, the sound of hooves has echoed at the Delhi Race Club in the heart of the capital. However, the future of over 250 elite thoroughbred race horses who still train on the horseshoe-shaped track has become uncertain after the Centre asked the club to vacate the land within 15 days. Over 250 race horses stare at uncertainty as Delhi Race Club asked to vacate century-old track

The order has left trainers and staff worried about the fate of the privately-owned horses that have spent a better part of their lives training here. They say these thoroughbreds cannot simply be moved elsewhere as race horses have strict routines, and need specialised care and dedicated facilities.

"These horses are among the most elite horses bred for racing. They are trained and fed like professional athletes and cared for with utmost dedication," said Colonel SK Bakshi , secretary and CEO of Delhi Race Club.

He said the notice has raised questions about the fate of the animals who have spent years training at the course. "Where will they go? These horses cannot survive on their own outside," he said.

Officials said the club received a notice on March 12 from the Land and Development Office, directing it to vacate the land within 15 days. The government said the land is required for public purposes and warned of eviction proceedings if the order is not complied with.

The notice said the land on which the club operates was originally leased through a deed dated March 8, 1926, which was temporary in nature, and had been extended from time to time, with the last extension valid until December 31, 1994.

It said no further extension or renewal was granted since, and the club has continued to occupy the government land without a valid lease since January 1, 1995.

The notice said the land parcel, measuring around 53.24 acres, is now required for public purposes as part of the larger planning and development of the area, directing the club to vacate the premises within 15 days.

Workers at the racecourse said the horses housed there are thoroughbred racing breeds specifically raised for competitive racing. Some are raised at breeding centres in India while others come from places such as Italy and West Asia.

"These animals may look majestic, but they are very sensitive," a trainer said, explaining the delicate nature of maintaining thoroughbred race horses.

He said their bone structure is delicate and even a small accident during training can lead to serious injury. "A single slip can cause a hairline fracture. They cannot eat normal fodder like other horses," the trainer said.

According to trainers, the animals require a controlled diet and environment to stay fit for racing. Special feed containing nutrients, vitamins and minerals is prepared daily.

Workers said maintaining a racehorse is expensive affair because of the intensive care required daily. The monthly cost of maintaining a horse starts from around ₹40,000, and can rise significantly depending on the animal and its training needs.

"From veteran race horses like 'Ashwabravo', around seven years of age with the highest number of wins on the Delhi Race Club track to the newest members, we treat them with utmost care," a worker said.

Pointing towards rows of stables beside the track, the worker said these structures have existed for nearly a century now, since horse-racing was introduced during the British era. Renovated in the 1940s, the stables were carefully designed so the horses remain protected from Delhi's intense heat.

"This place was built very meticulously so that the heat does not reach the horses, and there is proper ventilation inside," the worker said.

He said the delicate nature of thoroughbred horses requires constant cooling, grooming and monitoring throughout the day. The racecourse also maintains medical facilities for immediate treatment.

"These horses are so fragile that we give them coolers, regular grooming and veterinary care inside the premises, how will they survive outside?" he said.

The racecourse also supports thousands of livelihoods. According to the club, nearly 5,000 families including trainers, jockeys, contractors and workers depend on the the Delhi Race Club.

One worker, who has been associated with the club since 1992, said he first came to the racecourse for clearing the tracks before gradually moving into office duties.

He said the racecourse has supported families like his for decades. "If this place shuts, where will we go? We are able to run our homes because of this place," he said.

Trainer Irfan Ali, 50, said his family used to tend to the horses of the British in Lucknow, and came to the capital six generations ago with the colonial cavalry. Since then, the family has been working at the club.

"My grandfather taught me the basics. First, I worked as an assistant and then trained for years before becoming a trainer," he said, adding that he has trained around 50 thoroughbreds in his career and currently looks after 13 race horses. "This is the only race club in north India. Our families depend on it," he said.

Club officials said relocating a racecourse is a complex process that takes time.

Even if alternate land is provided, building a new track and stables could take years. "Even if we are given alternate land it will take at least two years to complete construction. A single racing track itself takes more than a year to build," Col Bakshi said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.