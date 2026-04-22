Over 500,000 in Delhi have adopted ‘Pink Saheli Smart Card’:CM

More than 500,000 in Delhi have adopted the ‘Pink Saheli Smart Card’, officials said on Tuesday. Available to all women and transgenders residents of Delhi aged five and above, the card can be recharged online, with users able to track their travel history. (HT Archive)

The scheme is also easing the financial burden on households, with government estimates suggesting each beneficiary saves between ₹1,200 and ₹2,400 per month, they added.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the achievement reflects both the success of the scheme and the growing confidence and participation of women in the capital’s public transport system.

“Our government is committed to ensuring the safety, convenience and self-reliance of every woman and girl in Delhi. The Pink Saheli Smart Card is not just a free travel pass, it offers women a secure digital identity and a dignified, seamless travel experience,” she said.

According to official figures, 530,000 women have been issued the card so far, with all cards currently in active use.

The card operates on a ‘tap-and-go’ system using the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) framework, eliminating the need for paper tickets. Women can tap the card on Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs) to board buses. It enables free travel for women and transgender persons on buses, while also allowing paid use across the Metro and other modes of public transport.

Available to all women and transgender residents of Delhi aged five and above, the card can be recharged online, with users able to track their travel history. Authorities said the digital system has improved transport data management and service delivery.

The CM said the government will continue to expand the scheme.