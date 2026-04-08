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Over 500 applications received for Delhi's Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana within a week of rollout

Over 500 applications received for Delhi's Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana within a week of rollout

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 06:39 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A week after the Delhi government's 'Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana' came into force, 560 applications have been received for the scheme aimed at supporting the education of girl children, an official said on Wednesday.

Over 500 applications received for Delhi's Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana within a week of rollout

Of these, nearly 370 applications were received on the first day after the scheme was notified, he said.

"The application process was slightly slow initially as the department is still publicising the scheme across districts to increase awareness and ensure more eligible residents register," he told PTI.

The Department of Women and Child Development notified the Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Scheme Rules on March 30, and the scheme became operational from April 1, replacing the existing Ladli Scheme.

Under the scheme, financial assistance of up to 61,000 will be provided in instalments linked to key educational and age-related milestones. The amount is expected to grow to around 1.20 lakh with interest upon maturity.

The assistance begins at birth and continues through various stages of schooling and higher education, including diploma and graduation courses. However, the amount can be encashed only after the beneficiary attains 18 or 21 years of age, depending on the milestone.

The rules also state that the beneficiary must remain unmarried until the age of 18, failing which she will be disqualified and the accumulated amount will be returned to the government.

Officials said applications can be submitted online at different stages, including within one year of birth or during admissions to classes 1, 6, 9 and 11, as well as at the time of entry into higher education or vocational courses. Verification and sanctioning will be carried out by the district Women and Child Development officers.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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