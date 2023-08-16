Generally overcast, humid weather likely to continue in Delhi

The weather in Delhi was likely to a generally overcast and humid on Wednesday even as moderate air quality was recorded while the mercury was expected to go up to 36°C compared to 35.2°C a day earlier. A relative humidity of 79% was recorded at 8:30am and similar conditions are expected over the next week.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 27.1°C, a degree above normal, and 71% to 86% humidity levels on Tuesday. Parts of the city also received light rainfall on Tuesday.

According to Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly air quality index (AQI) was 102 at 8am. The prominent pollutant was PM10 particulate matter.

On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 108 in the moderate category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The predominant winds in Delhi were from Southeast and Southwest directions with a speed of eight to 22 km per hour. The air quality is likely to remain in the moderate category until Friday. The AQI level was likely to remain in the moderate to satisfactory category with the predominant surface wind likely to be from the Southwest direction.

