Pages of progress: Delhi CM brings out workbook on first 100-day wins

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government marked its first 100 days in office on Friday with a show of confidence and purpose, unveiling a 22-page workbook that seeks to define its early imprint on the Capital. Delhi chief minster Rekha Gupta during a press conference on completion of 100 days at Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi on Friday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta called the 100-day mark a milestone of “decisive and impactful” governance, asserting that every day of the administration so far had been devoted to the service of Delhi’s 20 million residents. The workbook, she said, was a record not just of promises made, but of promises kept.

A public event has been scheduled at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on May 31, where the government will showcase its progress and seek feedback from citizens.

Unveiled at the Delhi Secretariat in the presence of Cabinet ministers Ashish Sood, Kapil Mishra, and Ravinder Indraraj Singh, the workbook outlines a raft of initiatives rolled out since the BJP assumed power in February—from health care and education reforms to infrastructure upgrades and welfare schemes.For a party returning to power in the city after over 27 years, the event is not just symbolic—it is appears intended as a statement of intent.

Speaking to Hindustan Times on the sidelines of the event, Gupta said the government would soon bring in an ordinance to regulate private school fees, with the Assembly session expected to be held in July.

The workbook, titled Kaam Karne Wali Sarkar – 100 Din Seva Ke, details key initiatives across the health, education, infrastructure and welfare sectors. These include a ₹1 lakh crore allocation for the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Yojana, a ₹5,100 crore provision for a ₹2,500 monthly assistance scheme for poor women, the tabling of CAG reports in the Assembly to promote transparency, and the rollout of Vay Vandana Yojana, a free healthcare programme for senior citizens.

The document also notes that the setting up of 1,139 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs has been initiated, 300 dialysis machines are being installed in government hospitals, and 75 CM Shree Schools have received approval. Other measures highlighted include the Cabinet’s clearance of a bill to regulate private school fees, the flagging off of 460 DEVI buses for last-mile connectivity, approval of 70 mechanical sweeping machines, and the launch of a special sanitation drive.

Gupta added that over the next 10 days, the workbook will be shared at public meetings across all 70 Assembly constituencies and municipal wards, where MLAs, ministers, councillors, and MPs will not only communicate the government’s achievements but also collect feedback for future planning.

“...Initiatives like the expansion of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the Yamuna cleaning campaign, and Mahila Samridhi Yojana reflect the direction of these 100 days. This workbook will be distributed in all the assemblies so that development work can be carried forward with public participation and suggestions from citizens. This is not just a 100-day report, but a document of our commitment to change,” the CM said in a post on X.

“This workbook is a living document of Delhi’s journey of development. It’s not a report card, but a dynamic account—new work will continue to be added to it,” she said.

While showcasing the BJP’s early efforts, Gupta also launched a pointed critique of previous governments. She said earlier regimes squandered public funds through corruption, whereas the current government has prioritised public service. “Those were governments that sought fame; we are a government that delivers. They indulged in luxuries, while we are committed to service. They decorated palaces with corruption; we are shaping Delhi with integrity,” Gupta said.

She described the government’s around-the-clock work ethic as its “biggest achievement”, asserting that “working honestly 24x7 for the people of Delhi” is a new model of governance in itself.

“While the government does not claim to have transformed everything in 100 days, it proudly asserts that these initial steps have significantly strengthened the trust of the people. Day or night, the government has consistently worked on Delhi’s streets in the interest of the public,” Gupta said.

“Both central and state governments are currently working in unison as a ‘double engine’ government to serve the people. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi is making continuous strides toward becoming a developed city,” she said.

However, the Delhi Congress was quick to dismiss the celebration. Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav called the first 100 days of the Rekha Gupta government “totally disappointing”, alleging that it had failed to address key issues like rising school fees. “During the BJP government’s first 100 days, private schools continued to hike fees unchecked, and the so-called education bill meant to regulate them has neither been made public nor seen by anyone. Former CM Sheila Dikshit had handed over a green and healthy city, but Kejriwal’s first term left it ailing, and his second term pushed it into the ICU. Now, in just 100 days, the Rekha Gupta government has put the Capital on a ventilator,” said Yadav.

Yadav further said that the BJP in the run-up to the Delhi assembly elections had promised LPG cylinders to the poor at a subsidised rate of ₹500 and free cylinders on Holi and Diwali. “Nothing has been done so far to fulfil these promises,” he said.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj called the workbook a “false report card”, and questioned the status of several flagship promises. “Where is the ₹2,500 promised to women? When will the sacked bus marshals get their jobs back? And when will the government issue an order to roll back the unjustified fee hikes in private schools?” he said.