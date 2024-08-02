Palika terrace garden in Delhi to open for public by August 15

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday said the landscaped rooftop terrace garden project over Palika Bazar, Connaught Place, is nearing completion and will likely be inaugurated by August 15. Last year in May, NDMC invited bids for the revamp of the old garden space located on top of the underground market, which was lying in shambles, under the series of beautification work in the run-up to the G20 Summit. (HT Photo)

NDMC vice chairperson Satish Upadhyay said that the civil work has been completed and the last phase of greening is being carried out by the horticulture department along with grassing of the area.

“Installation of grilles in a section is being taken up along with grassing of the rooftop. The terrace garden area is likely to be opened for public use by August 15. The open public space will have a granite pathway for walking and jogging, seating decks, LED-lit footpaths and landscaped lawns in the form of terrace steps,” said Upadhyay.

Palika Bazar, one of Delhi’s iconic markets, was the first air-conditioned underground market nestled between the inner and outer circle of Connaught Place.

It was established in the late 1970s. NDMC is spending ₹2.75 crore to rejuvenate the terrace space for public use. Last year in May, NDMC invited bids for the revamp of the old garden space located on top of the underground market, which was lying in shambles, under the series of beautification work in the run-up to the G20 Summit.

An NDMC official said that Palika Bazar was constructed about 50 years back with an underground shopping complex and a terrace garden. “Due to a continuous seepage problem in an underground shopping complex, waterproofing treatment was carried out at the terrace of Palika Bazar in 2020-21 by dismantling the terrace garden. The space is now being revived with a new look and public amenities. Hydrants for watering grass and plants and a seating deck surrounding the central dome of the terrace will also be installed,” the official said.

The civic body has carried out fresh waterproofing treatment on the terrace of the market. “A new 30cm deep soil layer has been added on top of the market roof to host sections with both artificial and natural doob grass. The garden will host sections on orange jasmine, firebush, hibiscus and calliandra. A dedicated section will feature various forms of bougainvillea, such as sobhra, thima, mary palmar and cherry blossom. The garden will feature two types of hedges made up of red iresine and duranta goldiana,” the NDMC official added.