Pandemic giving rise anxiety, depression in people, communication is key, say doctors

The unexpected death of a loved one, loss of livelihood or difficulties in coping with the day-to-day stresses brought about by Covid-19 and related restrictions have led to an increase in anxiety and depression among people, said experts on World Suicide Prevention Day. But compassion for persons undergoing such problems can go a long way in alleviating their anxiety and keeping them from thoughts of self-harm, doctors said.

Suicides are preventable, the doctors said.

“Various factors such as loss of jobs and increased intake of alcohol and drugs during the lockdown period influenced the mental well-being of people. Add to that, people also lost out on their social nets such as friends and family because of Covid induced restrictions,” Dr Smita Deshpande, professor of psychiatry, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital.

“Those with good resilience will recover with time, but a significant number of people affected by such issues need psychiatric help. The problem is that such help is not easily accessible and the stigma attached to mental health makes people wary of reaching out,” she said.

Doctors still do not know the exact impact of Covid-19 on death by suicides, with data being very difficult to collate.

“We do not yet know whether the number of death by suicides has increased over the past two years; such cases are usually underreported. There are some reports that suggest that the number hasn’t increased, but that is also cause for concern— what it means is that the number of suicides did not dip despite people being restricted to homes and remaining in the constant company of family members, thereby reducing the opportunities to attempt a suicide,” said Dr Rajesh Sagar, professor in the department of psychiatry, All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

He further said, “Stress, anxiety, and depression have increased in not only those who contracted Covid-19 but also everyone else around. Given the size of the pandemic, the magnitude of mental health problems is likely to be much higher.”

Studies from National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (Nimhans) and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research show that men with Covid-19 were at a higher risk of attempting suicide. “ During the Covid-19 lockdown, suicide risk among housewives and the unemployed went up,” said the study from Nimhans.

A survey conducted by Dr Sameer Malhotra, director of department of mental health and behavioural sciences, Max Hospital-Saket, shows that there was an increase in suicidal thoughts and self-harm during the pandemic in both adults and children.

“We conducted a survey of both children and adults and found that there was a definite increase in thoughts of self-harm and suicide among both groups. About 27% adults reported having such thoughts at least once and a little less than 3% said that they had frequent thoughts of self-harm and suicide,” said Dr Malhotra. “We also saw significant problems in sleep-wake pattern because of altered schedules.”

Suicides are preventable, say experts. But in order to help a person, one needs to be aware of certain warning signs, they said. Doctors suggested looking out for behavioural changes, the person isolating himself/herself, not showing much interest in usual activities, constantly planning for death or talking about death, and/or losing hope or being too pessimistic as identifiers of someone at risk of suicide.

“Showing them compassion, communicating with them, and urging them to seek help can prevent them from resorting to the extreme step,” said Dr Sameer Parikh, director, Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Fortis Healthcare.

“People need to look out for changes in behaviour— a person becoming irritable, avoiding other people, feeling sad and hopeless, losing all desire, feeling worthless, and talking about death often. Those around such a person must show the person compassion, make him/her feel connected, help him/her with problem solving, and urge him/her to reach out to a doctor, not necessarily a psychiatrist. All these can help prevent a suicide. Mental health needs to be integrated in all levels of health-care,” he said..