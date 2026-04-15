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Panel suggests round-the-clock OPD at AIIMS to ease patient load

AIIMS Delhi may introduce 24/7 OPD services to tackle overcrowding, with staff rotations suggested. High doctor attrition rates also raise concerns.

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 04:58 am IST
By Ridhima Gupta
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To combat chronic overcrowding and improve patient access, AIIMS Delhi may soon introduce round-the-clock outpatient department (OPD) services, according to a report by the parliamentary standing committee on health and family welfare.

Panel suggests round-the-clock OPD at AIIMS to ease patient load

The committee’s report, titled “Working of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, and problems faced by patients in availing healthcare and treatment”, under the section “Exploring possibility for OPD at night”, noted that a proposal had emerged from within the AIIMS Delhi management to explore opening OPD services at night to reduce workload and overcrowding.

“The committee came across a proposal from within AIIMS Delhi management for exploring the possibility of opening an OPD at night in order to reduce workload and overcrowding,” the report said.

It further suggested a rotation system for staff. “An arrangement may be made for rotation of duties for deploying doctors and allied practitioners during day and night shifts, with compensatory rest provided accordingly,” the report stated.

According to data shared in Parliament in February 2026, AIIMS Delhi has 446 vacant faculty positions (34%) out of the 1,306 sanctioned posts. Additionally, 2,542 non-faculty positions (18%) out of 13,911 sanctioned posts remain unfilled, including nurses and technical staff.

The committee also raised concerns over long duty hours. “The committee is concerned about excessive continuous duty hours for junior and senior residents and the risk of clinical errors and burnout, thereby compromising patient safety,” it said, recommending that the department formulate and strictly enforce a “clinical duty hours regulation” policy with mandatory rest periods.

AIIMS did not offer a response on the matter.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ridhima Gupta

Ridhima Gupta is a health correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers Delhi's hospitals, government policies and other health topics. She has a keen interest in covering stories with a particular focus on gender and children’s issues.

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