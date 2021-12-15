Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Panel to examine rain harvesting structures
delhi news

Panel to examine rain harvesting structures

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Mahesh Chandra Saxena, who in his plea had said most RWH systems were unscientific and contaminating the groundwater.
NGT said the committee can call a meeting of all stakeholders and issue directions to not just Delhi but all states and UTs so that remedial measures could be taken to fix the current RWHs and install more across the city.(HT File)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 02:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

With a number of rainwater harvesting (RWH) systems installed across Delhi either found to be non-functional or contaminating the groundwater, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a joint committee comprising of the Central Pollution Control Board, the ministries of Jal Shakti and Urban Development to fix remedial measures.

In an order issued on Tuesday, NGT said the committee can call a meeting of all stakeholders and issue directions to not just Delhi but all states and UTs so that remedial measures could be taken to fix the current RWHs and install more across the city.

“Ministry of Jal Shakti will be the nodal agency for this purpose,” said a bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Mahesh Chandra Saxena, who in his plea had said most RWH systems were unscientific and contaminating the groundwater.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi jal board
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi
Harnaaz Sandhu
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP