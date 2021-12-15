Home / Cities / Delhi News / Panel to examine rain harvesting structures
delhi news

Panel to examine rain harvesting structures

  • The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Mahesh Chandra Saxena, who in his plea had said most RWH systems were unscientific and contaminating the groundwater.
NGT said the committee can call a meeting of all stakeholders and issue directions to not just Delhi but all states and UTs so that remedial measures could be taken to fix the current RWHs and install more across the city.(HT File)
NGT said the committee can call a meeting of all stakeholders and issue directions to not just Delhi but all states and UTs so that remedial measures could be taken to fix the current RWHs and install more across the city.(HT File)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 02:48 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

With a number of rainwater harvesting (RWH) systems installed across Delhi either found to be non-functional or contaminating the groundwater, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a joint committee comprising of the Central Pollution Control Board, the ministries of Jal Shakti and Urban Development to fix remedial measures.

In an order issued on Tuesday, NGT said the committee can call a meeting of all stakeholders and issue directions to not just Delhi but all states and UTs so that remedial measures could be taken to fix the current RWHs and install more across the city.

“Ministry of Jal Shakti will be the nodal agency for this purpose,” said a bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Mahesh Chandra Saxena, who in his plea had said most RWH systems were unscientific and contaminating the groundwater.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi jal board
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out