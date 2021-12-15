Panel to examine rain harvesting structures

With a number of rainwater harvesting (RWH) systems installed across Delhi either found to be non-functional or contaminating the groundwater, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a joint committee comprising of the Central Pollution Control Board, the ministries of Jal Shakti and Urban Development to fix remedial measures.

In an order issued on Tuesday, NGT said the committee can call a meeting of all stakeholders and issue directions to not just Delhi but all states and UTs so that remedial measures could be taken to fix the current RWHs and install more across the city.

“Ministry of Jal Shakti will be the nodal agency for this purpose,” said a bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Mahesh Chandra Saxena, who in his plea had said most RWH systems were unscientific and contaminating the groundwater.

