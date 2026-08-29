Parole jumper among 2 held for firing at businessman during robbery bid

Two men, including a parole jumper, were arrested within 12 hours of them allegedly firing two rounds at a businessman and his friend during an attempted robbery near Rani Jhansi flyover in north Delhi on Thursday, police said on Friday.

Police said two loaded pistols, a knife and the scooter allegedly used in the crime were recovered from the accused, who were arrested from Delhi and Rajasthan. (Representational image)

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Police said two loaded pistols, a knife and the scooter allegedly used in the crime were recovered from the accused, who were arrested from Delhi and Rajasthan.

The arrested men were identified as Javed alias Pauva, 38, a habitual offender previously involved in at least 34 cases of rape, robbery, snatching, theft and Arms Act offences, and Deepanshu alias Deepu, 25, who was previously involved in a robbery case, said deputy commissioner of police (north) Niharika Bhatt.

DCP Bhatt said the Civil Lines police station received a call around 4pm on Thursday about an attempted armed robbery and firing near the Rani Jhansi flyover. A police team reached the spot and met the complainant, who said he was travelling towards his hotel on a scooter with his friend when two men on another scooter waylaid them.

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{{^usCountry}} “As the complainant brought his scooter to a halt, one of the assailants whipped out a pistol, and fired at him and his friend. The second assailant, meanwhile, charged at them with a switch blade. The complainant pushed the assailants’ scooter aside and ran towards Tis Hazari courts. The assailants chased them on foot and after nearly 50 metres, fired another shot at them. The victims escaped unhurt and the attackers fled,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “As the complainant brought his scooter to a halt, one of the assailants whipped out a pistol, and fired at him and his friend. The second assailant, meanwhile, charged at them with a switch blade. The complainant pushed the assailants’ scooter aside and ran towards Tis Hazari courts. The assailants chased them on foot and after nearly 50 metres, fired another shot at them. The victims escaped unhurt and the attackers fled,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Police registered a case and used CCTV footage, facial recognition system (FRS), technical surveillance and field intelligence to identify the suspects as Deepanshu and Javed. Deepanshu was arrested from the Sadar Bazar area, while Javed fled to Bhiwadi in Rajasthan.

“A team rushed to Bhiwadi and arrested Javed from his hideout. He was last arrested in a gang-rape case registered at Delhi’s Nabi Karim police station last year. Javed was released on July 26 this year on 23-day parole. He did not return after the parole period got over and went into hiding in Bhiwadi after selling his house in Delhi’s Wazirabad,” said DCP Bhatt.