Partly cloudy skies bring maximum temperature down in Delhi

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Due to rainfall in the last two days and a cloudy afternoon on Saturday, the day temperature reported in the city was 28.5 degrees Celsius. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

Partly cloudy skies over Delhi on Thursday brought the maximum temperature down to 29.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, the India Meteorological Department said.  

The minimum temperature settled at 17.5 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, it said.

The mercury is predicted to rise to 38 degrees Celsius by Monday amid clear skies.

Delhi had recorded a maximum of 34.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 29.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 33.6 degrees Celsius on Monday and 35.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The air quality in the national capital improved further in the "moderate" category due to favourable wind speed. 

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 148, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. It was 175 on Wednesday.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe, while an AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.

