Partly cloudy sky predicted in Delhi today, air quality may deteriorate slightly

Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy sky on Monday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to remain 18 degrees Celsius while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 39 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Sunday was 16 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal and maximum temperature was 38.8 degrees Celsius -- three degrees above normal.

Delhi’s air quality was in the poor category on Monday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 215. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI had been 186, which is in the higher-end of the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

On Sunday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “The overall Delhi air quality is in the Moderate category as forecasted. Surface winds are moderate and Westerly. Air quality is expected to marginally deteriorate and stay in Moderate to Poor category for the next three days. The PM10 (coarse dust particles) continues to remain as the prominent lead pollutant.”