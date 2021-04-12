Home / Cities / Delhi News / Partly cloudy sky predicted in Delhi today, air quality may deteriorate slightly
delhi news

Partly cloudy sky predicted in Delhi today, air quality may deteriorate slightly

The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to remain 18 degrees Celsius while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 39 degrees Celsius
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 08:41 AM IST
Representational image. (PTI)

Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy sky on Monday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to remain 18 degrees Celsius while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 39 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Sunday was 16 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal and maximum temperature was 38.8 degrees Celsius -- three degrees above normal.

Delhi’s air quality was in the poor category on Monday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 215. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI had been 186, which is in the higher-end of the moderate category.

Also Read | India saw third warmest March in 121 years: IMD

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Amid rising Covid cases, Delhi begins sixth round of sero-survey today

Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain closed, traffic diverted

Fire in GK-2 residential building, 5 rescued

Delhi: Civic bodies, PWD make drains monsoon-ready

On Sunday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “The overall Delhi air quality is in the Moderate category as forecasted. Surface winds are moderate and Westerly. Air quality is expected to marginally deteriorate and stay in Moderate to Poor category for the next three days. The PM10 (coarse dust particles) continues to remain as the prominent lead pollutant.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP