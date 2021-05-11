Partly cloudy sky with a chance of thunder, lightning in Delhi today

Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday with the possibility of thunder and lightning, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to be at 24 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 39°C. The minimum temperature on Monday was 25°C, and the maximum temperature was 37°C.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality dropped in moderate category on Tuesday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 128.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Monday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring center, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar) said, “The overall Delhi air quality is in the moderate category as forecasted. Isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds are likely, it may lead to an Isolated dust spike at a few locations for one or two hours. Better ventilation is forecasted for the next three days. Hence, AQI is forecasted to stay improved in the moderate to satisfactory category for the next three days. Rabi crop burning induced fire counts in north India are high in Punjab its influence is low in Delhi air as usual due to unfavourable summer meteorological factors and unfavourable transport winds.”

