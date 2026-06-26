Paschim Vihar gym firing: Two more Lawrence Bishnoi gang hitmen held after encounter

New Delhi: Delhi Police’s special cell on Thursday said it has arrested two more alleged shooters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in connection with the firing at a gym in west Delhi’s Pushkar Enclave near Paschim Vihar on June 11.

Two accused identified as Sagar and Hakikat alias Sahil were arrested in the early hours of Thursday after an exchange of fire (Representative photo)

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The two accused identified as Sagar and Hakikat alias Sahil were arrested in the early hours of Thursday after an exchange of fire with the special cell’s counter-intelligence unit (CIU) in the Paschim Vihar area. Both suffered bullet injuries on their legs, police said.

The arrests were made after receiving information about their presence in the Meera Bagh area. When police asked them to surrender, the two opened fire, prompting retaliatory firing in self-defence.

“Two firearms were recovered. Police suspect one of the weapons was used in the gym firing. The attack was carried out on the instructions of their handler Anil Pandit and Hariram Jat alias Harry Boxer, who are absconding, suspected to be based abroad and working for the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate,” the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} On June 11, motorcycle-borne masked men allegedly opened fire at a gym in west Delhi’s Pushkar Enclave near Paschim Vihar. They fired at least seven bullets, two of which hit the gym’s glass façade. No injuries were reported. Pandit claimed responsibility for the attack on a social media post . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On June 11, motorcycle-borne masked men allegedly opened fire at a gym in west Delhi’s Pushkar Enclave near Paschim Vihar. They fired at least seven bullets, two of which hit the gym’s glass façade. No injuries were reported. Pandit claimed responsibility for the attack on a social media post . {{/usCountry}}

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In an audio message, the sender says that the gym, associated with Punjabi singer and entrepreneur Guru Randhawa, was targeted due to his alleged closeness with Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the audio and the social media post.

A senior police officer said that according to ownership documents, the gym is owned by two west Delhi residents. The owners told investigators that the gym is part of a fitness centre franchise owned by Randhawa, who is also its brand ambassador, said the officers.