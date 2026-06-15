New Delhi, In a first-of-its-kind initiative to encourage children to explore the capital's rich heritage, the Delhi government will introduce a passport-like booklet for students of Classes 4 to 6 featuring 23 monuments across the city, allowing them to collect stamps during visits and learn about city's history in an interactive manner.

Passport-style booklet to encourage Delhi students to explore 23 heritage sites

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The programme, being developed by the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation in collaboration with the education department, is expected to be rolled out after August 15 and will run for six months. Students who complete visits to all 23 monuments and collect the required stamps will be eligible for awards and recognition from the tourism department, an official told PTI.

"Imagine a Class 5 student carrying a small booklet resembling a real passport, complete with a photograph and personal details, setting out with family members on weekends to visit forts, tombs, stepwells and ancient structures scattered across the capital. At every monument, a stamp is added to the booklet, slowly filling its pages with memories of places that have stood witness to Delhi's many rulers, empires and transformations," the official said.

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{{^usCountry}} The booklet, modelled on a travel passport, will carry a student's photograph and basic details on the opening page. The remaining pages will feature 23 monuments across Delhi along with brief descriptions and designated spaces for stamps that children can collect during their visits, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The booklet, modelled on a travel passport, will carry a student's photograph and basic details on the opening page. The remaining pages will feature 23 monuments across Delhi along with brief descriptions and designated spaces for stamps that children can collect during their visits, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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"The idea is to make heritage exploration exciting for children," the official said. Instead of viewing monuments only through textbooks, students will be encouraged to visit them, learn about their history and interact with the city's cultural landscape firsthand.

According to officials, children visiting any of the listed monuments will receive a stamp in their booklet. Those who complete visits to all 23 sites during the campaign period will be eligible for recognition and awards from the tourism department.

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The passports are proposed to be distributed through schools with the support of the Education Department and School Management Committees. The campaign will remain active for around six months from it's launch, giving students enough time to complete the heritage trail.

Since entry to most monuments is already free for children in the targeted age group, the department hopes the passport will encourage students to visit the sites with their families and learn more about Delhi's cultural and historical heritage.

Arrangements would be made at participating monuments for children to get their passports stamped after completing a visit. Dedicated counters or designated personnel are expected to handle the stamping process, allowing students to gradually fill the booklet as they move from one heritage site to another, he added.

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After collecting stamps from all 23 monuments, participants will be required to submit the completed passport to the Central Reservation System office, he said.

"After completion of the six month campaign, the department will choose students who would submit their passport at CRS through draw of lots and will award prize money," the official said.

He added that the list of 23 sites will also include museums, such as the National Museum.

While presenting the 2026-27 budget in March, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said ₹412 crore has been allocated for the tourism department, up from ₹121 crore last year, along with a provision of ₹173 crore for the art, culture and language department.

Highlighting the budget provisions, the chief minister said the tourism department had been tasked with developing world-class public convenience facilities at nearly 1,000 locations across the capital.

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