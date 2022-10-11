Pay Delhi Jal Board dues by December 31, avoid surcharge

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB), headed by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, on Monday decided to re-start its scheme for the waiver of the late payment surcharge on pending water bills for consumers who clear their arrears by December 31, the state government has said.

“Now you can pay your old bills without worrying about the late fee,” Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

The scheme will be applicable on all pending bills till September 30 and will remain operative till March 31, 2023.

“While the consumers who clear their outstanding arrears till December 31 will get 100% waiver on late payment surcharge, those who opt to make payments on outstanding arrears during the period of January 1, 2023 till March 31, 2023 will be provided 75% waiver,” a DJB official said.

This will be the fifth such scheme announced by the DJB over the last 10 years.

The DJB official quoted above said that as per the existing billing arrangement, a 5% late payment surcharge on outstanding amount is imposed on the next billing cycle.

“With 5% late fee on monthly bills, more than 60% on outstanding amount gets increased only on account of late payment surcharge during one financial year,” the official said.

A second DJB official stated that the last waiver scheme was operational till March 31 last year and the board currently has accumulated water bill amounts worth ₹27,628.79 crore.