Phase 2 of Hanuman Mandir Vatika complex revamp plan begins in Delhi

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will soon initiate the second phase of redevelopment, beautification work at the Hanuman Mandir Vatika complex near Connaught Place, vice-chairman of the civic body Satish Upadhyay said on Sunday.

The tenders for housekeeping and fully mechanical cleaning operations are expected to be floated in March and several amenities such as a modern shoe storage area, model toilets and drinking water dispensers would be provided in the complex, he added.

“With the first phase of complex revamp nearing completion, we will start soon the second phase of 100% mechanical sweeping at Hanuman Mandir Vatika Complex. Once the beautification and redevelopment work of Hanuman Mandir Vatika is completed in another one month, the housekeeping work will be started in the second phase for which tenders will be floated in March,” Upadhyay said.

Hundreds of devotees and visitors to the Connaught Place go to the temple daily. Near the temple complex some street vendors who sell tea and snacks, and the bangle shops also attract visitors.

An NDMC official said, “Granite footpath flooring is almost in the last stage and the work on laying tactile pavement for making the area accessible for visually challenged persons is also under progress. The cleaning and scrubbing of tile work and low height railing works around trees to protect plants is also on verge of completion,” the official added.

Upadhyay said the revamp will help everyone who visits or runs business near the temple.