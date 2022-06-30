Photos: 1st monsoon shower in Delhi, traffic jams, waterlogging in several parts
Delhi received its first monsoon shower on Thursday, providing relief from the scorching heat. However, the relief in temperature also brought problems for commuters as they battled traffic snarls and waterlogging.
Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police said, “As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) report, Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly.”
Barapullah, Ring Road and ITO were among several parts of Delhi that saw heavy traffic due to incessant rainfall.
Waterlogging was reported at Pragati Maidan, Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Vinod Nagar, Pul Prahaladpur underpass, IP Estate in front of WHO building, under Zakhira flyover, Jahangirpuri Metro station and other areas.
The national capital has been placed on orange alert for the remainder of the day. The IMD has forecast that moderate rainfall will be recorded across Delhi, accompanied by gusty winds of 35-45 km/hour during the day.
Plea from Moose Wala’s manager: High court seeks status report on Middukhera murder case
Moose Wala case: SIT gets 7-day remand of gangster Bhagwanpuria
Punjab Police bust interstate gang having Bishnoi-Rinda link
Drone airdrops 3.5-kg heroin in Ferozepur border village
The Ferozepur police in a joint operation with the Border Security Force recovered five packets containing 3.5 kilograms of heroin, which were allegedly airdropped by a drone, in the wee hours of Thursday. The SSP said BSF personnel of the 136 Battalion noticed a drone in the area under Maboke border outpost late at night. They fired at the aerial device, but it managed to return to the Pakistan territory after dropping some material.
Devendra Fadnavis orders shifting of metro car shed project back to Aarey Colony
The Maharashtra government and the Centre were engaged in a battle over the proposed car depot plot in Kanjurmarg, thus delaying the 33-km underground metro project. Former CM Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government decided to shift the metro depot out of Aarey colony, following protests by activists against construction in one of few remaining green spots in Mumbai.
