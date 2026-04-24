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Picket stationed at Uttam Nagar victim’s house: Cops tell HC

Delhi Police assured the High Court of protection for Tarun's family after threats emerged post his murder, amid ongoing investigations and security measures.

Updated on: Apr 24, 2026 10:59 pm IST
By Shruti Kakkar
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The Delhi Police informed the Delhi High Court that a police picket is already stationed outside the home of 26-year-old Tarun, who was killed in Uttam Nagar during recent Holi celebrations, and it would “provide the best possible protection” to his family.

Heavy security deployment at the site earlier this month. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The submission was made by Delhi Police’s standing counsel Sanjeev Bhandari on Thursday before a bench of justice Girish Kathpalia in a petition filed by Tarun’s mother, Laxmi Devi, along with other family members, seeking adequate police protection. They alleged that a group of women linked to the accused had threatened them on April 13.

According to the plea argued by advocate Pramod Kumar Dubey, the women, with their faces covered, warned the victim’s mother that just as one of her sons had been killed, her other son would also be murdered similarly in public, and urged her to withdraw pursuing the case. The family allegedly stated that several inflammatory and communally sensitive videos were circulating online, worsening the situation in the area.

However, the court directed Delhi Police to ensure that the personal mobile number of the local station house officer is shared with the victim’s family so they can reach out in case of any distress. “Additionally, the additional DCP is requested to direct the concerned SHO to provide his personal mobile phone number to the petitioners so that they may contact him at the time of distress,” the court said.

The clash between the two families began on March 4 when an 11-year-old girl threw a water balloon from her terrace, which hit a Muslim woman. The altercation escalated into a fight, resulting in injuries to eight people. Tarun Kumar, 26, succumbed to his injuries the following day. An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

 
police protection tarun kumar delhi police
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