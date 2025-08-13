Pink Line to go driverless in 4 months: DMRC

The Delhi Metro’s Pink Line (Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar) is set to go driverless by the end of this year, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials said on Tuesday. The automation process on the Pink Line began in March 2025. (HT Archive)

This follows the Unattended Train Operations (UTO) implemented in the Magenta Line (Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden) in May this year.

“Delhi Metro has now also started implementing UTO on the Pink Line-Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar,” said a DMRC official on Tuesday.

The automation process on the Pink Line began in March 2025 and by June, it had achieved stage-2. “It is expected to become fully driverless within the next three to four months,” the DMRC official added.

UTOs were initiated by the Delhi Metro in 2020 and the transition has been carried out in phases, all approved by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS). Stage 1 involves the removal of cab partition doors and gradual covering of the driving console, while the train operator remains in the cab. In Stage 2, the operator is allowed to be present anywhere inside the train. Stage 3A reduces the presence of operators to alternate trains, leading to the final Stage 3B, where operators are completely withdrawn, marking the beginning of full-fledged driverless operations, DMRC explained.