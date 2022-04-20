Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Plan to adopt 100% EV vehicles for service fleets by 2030
delhi news

Plan to adopt 100% EV vehicles for service fleets by 2030

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said Delhi’s EV policy is a classic example of what can be achieved when the government and other stakeholders collaborate together.
The roadmap was discussed at the third Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) Forum, which was organised by the DDC in collaboration with RMI India, a think tank that works towards clean energy.
Published on Apr 20, 2022 03:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC), a Delhi government think tank, on Tuesday released a road map for the 100% electrification of last-mile delivery service fleets in Delhi by 2030.

The roadmap was discussed at the third Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) Forum, which was organised by the DDC in collaboration with RMI India, a think tank that works towards clean energy. 

“With our EV policy, Delhi became the first state to set the ambitious aim of improving Delhi’s air quality by achieving 25% EV share in total new vehicle registrations by 2024. It seemed like a daunting challenge when the policy was launched in August 2020 as the EV share in Delhi was a nominal 1.2% at the time. But in less than two years, we are already halfway to that dream. We achieved a huge milestone last month, with the EV share of new vehicles reaching 12.5%,” said Jasmine Shah, vice-chairperson, DDC Delhi.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said Delhi’s EV policy is a classic example of what can be achieved when the government and other stakeholders collaborate together. “It is one of the best drafted and executed EV policies across the world so far, and the credit goes to the processes adopted by the government, such as consultations with all stakeholders to identify and resolve all issues,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
electric vehicles delhi news delhi government kailash gahlot
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP