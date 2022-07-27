Platinum sheen of Hansraj: Alumni go nostalgic sharing fond memories

It was 75 years ago, when one of Delhi Universities most renowned institutions, Hansraj College, was established. Since then, the college has witnessed many students step out of its gates and go on to make a distinct name and identity for themselves. As the college celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, some popular alumni share, with great affection, their bond with the college and rewind those #CampusKeDin.

Palash Sen: I told Shah Rukh about the girl I like

Musician Palash Sen studied BSC (Hons) Zoology for a year at Hansraj College before taking up medical sciences.

Palash Sen, singer-songwriter and founder of rock/pop band Euphoria, studied BSC (Hons) in Zoology at Hansraj College (Batch of 1991) for a year; before moving on to study medical science at the University College of Medical Sciences. “My entire life was born at Hansraj — Euphoria (my band) and my wife, who I met at the college. Euphoria was born and came into being in the music room of Hansraj. This college encouraged me, and helped me get the band on stage. Many years down the line and here we are [still playing strong]. But the seed of this journey was sown in Hansraj. Another one of my greatest achievements at Hansraj was that I found my first girlfriend, and future wife (Shalini Sen)! I spent a lot of time wooing and impressing her,” chuckles Sen, sharing some endearing moments from his #CampusKeDin: “I also remember meeting Shah Rukh (Khan; actor) in the lobby of the college when he had joined Hansraj. We hugged each other, and I had shared notes by telling him about the girl I like!”

Shivani Kataria shares nostalgia of winning college’s first award for Best Swimmer

Swimmer Shivani Kataria pursued BA(Prog) History at Hansraj College.

Swimmer Shivani Kataria, who has represented India in 2021 Uzbekistan Open Swimming Championship and 2016 Rio Olympics, studied BA (Prog) History (Batch of 2017). “One of my fondest memories is winning my college its first ever Best Swimmer award at DU’s inter-college meet. I still remember my Physical Education teacher being extremely joyous and happy,” reminisces Kataria, sharing how she made a lot of good friends from different sports. And when not in training or attending classes, she would “chill and have fun at LP, which was referred to as Lovers’ Point”.

Sandeep Chaudhary: Shaitaniya ya career, sab Hansraj mein hi seekha hai

Para-athlete Sandeep Chaudhary graduated in BSC (Hons) Botany.

Para-athlete Sandeep Chaudhary, who competed in javelin throw at 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, is a graduate in BSc (Hons) Botany Hansraj College (Batch of 2015). “Abhi main Olympic level pe sports khel raha hun, lekin uske bawajood bhi mere jeevan ke sabse achhe lamhe aaj bhi, agar mein consider karta hun, toh woh apne college ke hi maanta hun,” shares Chaudhary, adding, “Main hostel mein tha, mere hostel aur college life ne bahut sikhaya hai mujhe, jeevan ke baare mein. Chahe woh shaitaniya ho ya career ke baare mein ho, sab Hansraj mein hi seekha hai maine! Aur, mere sports ki shuruwat bhi wahin pe hui. I want to congratulate the college and wish it the best for future.”

Susmit Sen’s college days were full of football, music

Musician Susmit Sen studied BA (Hons) Economics at Hansraj College.

Musician Susmit Sen — former lead guitarist of the popular fusion and rock band, Indian Ocean — was a student of BA (Hons) Economics (Batch of 1984). He says, “Being in Hansraj College and at Delhi University was a nice and pleasant experience when I think about it. I do remember hanging out with my friends around the campus and also used to play football in college. Given my love for music, my inclination was more towards my passion, even during my college days. Many congratulations to the college on its platinum jubilee.”

Flashback!

Shah Rukh Khan, also an alumnus of Hansraj, had visited the college in 2016 to collect his degree.

Shah Rukh Khan, a Hansraj College alumnus, while collecting his degree in 2016 had said: “This is a very special moment for me. I am back in my college, which I left in 1988. I am missing only one thing — my children are not with me today, as I wanted to show them every corner of my college.”

