PM flags off 200 e-buses for Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday flagged off 200 electric buses in Delhi, marking a significant step in the Capital’s push toward sustainable urban mobility. The new fleet is part of the Delhi government’s “DEVI” initiative, aimed at enhancing last-mile connectivity while curbing air pollution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the buses on Thursday. Also present are chief minister Rekha Gupta, LG VK Saxena, Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav, and Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. (HT Photo)

The launch, held on World Environment Day, was attended by Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena, and Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, among others.

“Building a clean and green Delhi! Flagged off electric buses under an initiative of the Delhi government aimed at boosting sustainable development and clean urban mobility. Additionally, this will also improve ‘ease of living’ for the people of Delhi,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

“Heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for his inspiring words and visionary leadership. Your encouragement for Delhi’s efforts in promoting electric mobility strengthens our resolve to build a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable capital. Under your guidance, we remain committed to creating a future-ready Delhi that reflects the spirit of a Viksit Bharat — where progress and environmental responsibility go hand in hand,” CM Rekha Gupta said in a post on X.

The 9-metre-long DEVI buses are designed to navigate Delhi’s narrow, congested lanes and connect interior neighbourhoods with major arterial roads. Each bus seats 23 passengers (with six seats reserved for women), and has standing space for 13 more.

Equipped with GPS tracking, CCTV cameras, panic buttons, voice announcements, and ramps for the differently abled, the buses aim to bring safer and more inclusive transit to underserved parts of the city. Powered by six battery packs with a combined capacity of 196kW, the buses offer a range of over 200 km and can be recharged in just 45 minutes through opportunity charging.

On May 2, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta had flagged off around 400 DEVI buses alongside Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. At the launch event, she had said that the expansion of Delhi’s bus fleet with electric buses complements the city’s broader effort to reduce vehicular emissions, which account for nearly 45% of its air pollution. She had also reiterated Delhi’s plan to shift its entire public transport network to electric by the end of 2025.

An official added that the DEVI buses would particularly benefit neighbourhoods that larger buses cannot access, helping make public transport more inclusive and efficient for all.