PM Modi explains why he took metro to Delhi University's centenary function

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took Delhi Metro to travel to the centenary celebrations of Delhi University being held on Friday. He also shared photos of his journey on his Twitter profile, expressing his happiness to have young people as his fellow passengers and spoke about the experience while addressing the gathering at the event.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Twitter handle also shared a video showing PM Modi using smart cards to enter the metro premises amid tight security. He boarded a yellow line train heading towards Samaypur Badli station, and Vishwavidyalaya metro station is a midway station on that route, the closest station to reach the DU campus area.

In the video, initially the PM is seen boarding an empty metro compartment, however, later he shared photos of his interaction with other passengers. “On the way to the DU programme by the Delhi Metro. Happy to have youngsters as my co-passengers," he tweeted, sharing the photos.

While addressing the function at DU, he shared his experience of travelling via the metro. "Coming to the campus becomes more joyful when you travel with colleagues. Two friends together chatting about everything under the sun -- from Israel to Moon. Kaunsi film dekhi?(which movie did you see) OTT par wo series achhi hai? (Is that series worth watching on OTT) Wo wali reel dekhi ya nahi dekhi?(Have you seen that Instagram reel trend) So today, I also took Delhi Metro to chat with my young friends," PM Modi said

Congratulating the prominent central university on completing 100 years, PM Modi on Thursday wrote on Twitter, “Looking forward to joining the University of Delhi's centenary celebrations at 11 AM tomorrow, 30th June. As a premier centre of learning, DU has been nurturing talent and fostering intellectual growth for a century. Congratulations to the DU fraternity on this milestone.”

During his visit, he will laying the foundation stone of the Delhi University Computer Centre and the building of the Faculty of Technology. He will also lay the foundation stone of the the academic block, to be built in the university's North Campus.

University of Delhi was established on 1st May 1922 and has expanded to have 86 departments, 90 Colleges, more than 6 lakh students in the past 100 years.

