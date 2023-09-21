PM Modi to host Delhi cops on G20 duty

Nearly 250 Delhi Police personnel and officials — from the chief of police to constables — will participate in the special interaction to be hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The event will be held at Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the now-concluded G20 Summit.

A total of 3,000 people, including functionaries who worked on the ground level, ministers, and officials from across various ministries will participate in the PM’s interaction programme, which will be followed by a cultural event and a special dinner, senior police officers aware of the matter said.

According to the officers, the selection of police personnel across ranks was done by police chief Sanjay Arora’s office, which asked all the heads of the G20 zones to nominate staff members whose performance was par excellence.

Apart from Arora, the other senior officers invited to the event include special commissioner of police RS Krishnia, who was venue commander of Bharat Mandapam, and deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal.

“As the PM will be present at the venue, tight security arrangements will be put in place. He will arrive at 6pm and will attend the cultural programme before addressing the gathering. It will be followed by an interaction and a photo session. Thereafter, the PM will host the dinner and leave the venue before 7.30pm,” said another officer aware of the matter, requesting anonymity.

Apart from the Delhi Police personnel and officers, staffers from various ministries, ITPO, and hotels where the foreign dignitaries stayed will be among the 3,000 invitees, another officer said.