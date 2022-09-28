PM remembers Lata Mangeshkar as UP names intersection after her

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday remembered legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on her 93rd birth anniversary and praised the Uttar Pradesh government for naming an intersection in Ayodhya after her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a recorded message, the Prime Minister said the familiar sweetness of Mangeshkar’s voice mesmerised him every time he spoke to her. He also recalled that after the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of the Ram Temple was conducted in Ayodhya, he got a “call from Lata didi who expressed great happiness at the development”.

PM Modi presided over the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of the temple on August 5, 2020.

“Remembering Lata didi on her birth anniversary,” the PM said in a tweet. “There is so much that I recall… the innumerable interactions in which she would shower so much affection. I am glad that today, a chowk in Ayodhya will be named after her. It is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest Indian icons.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modi also urged people of Ayodhya to keep the city clean as he asked them to be ready to welcome a large number of tourists after the Ram Temple work is completed.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in the presence of Union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy, inaugurated the intersection — ‘Lata Mangeshkar Chauraha’. A 40-foot-long and 12-metre-high veena weighing 14 tonnes has been installed at the intersection.

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar died on February 6 this year at the age of 92. At the intersection, 92 marble lotuses have been placed to depict the life journey of the singer.

Paying tributes to the singer, Adityanath said: “Lata didi had sung the maximum number of bhajans dedicated to Lord Ram. Now, in a befitting way, her first monument has come up at the birth place of Lord Ram.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that people would not have to wait long for the Ram temple, adding that the work would be completed in a year. “Ayodhya will become the world’s most beautiful and prosperous city. There should be no doubt about it,” Adityanath said.

He also announced to rename all crossings in Ayodhya after prominent saints and those who were associated with the Ram temple movement.

Aadinath Mangeshkar, nephew of the late singer, and his wife Krishna Mangeshkar were also present during the event. “Lata didi dedicated her entire life to Lord Ram. Now, a monument has come up in Ayodhya,” her nephew said, while expressing his gratitude to CM Adityanath for honouring the legendary singer.

The veena installed at the intersection has been designed by master sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar, who has also designed the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue, in Gujarat. Noida-based architect Ranjan Mohanti has designed the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, where famous bhajans of the legendary singer will also be played.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON