PM to launch expo centre, Metro station on Sept 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate on Sunday the ₹5,400 crore first phase of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) project, named as “Yashobhoomi”, in Dwarka, according to an official statement.

He will also inaugurate the extension of Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station, ‘Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’, it added.

The first phase is built on nearly 8.9 lakh square metres with a built-up area of over 1.8 lakh square metres. The project is being touted as the world’s largest Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) facility.

Its convention centre, built across more than 73,000 square metres of area, comprises 15 convention rooms including the main auditorium, the grand ballroom and 13 meeting rooms with a total capacity of holding 11,000 delegates, the statement said. The convention centre has the largest LED media facade in the country. The plenary hall in the centre is equipped with a seating capacity of around 6,000 guests.

The grand ballroom, with a unique petal ceiling, can host around 2,500 guests. It also has an extended open area that can seat up to 500 people. The 13 meeting rooms that are spread across eight floors are envisaged to hold a variety of meetings of different scales, the statement added.

Yashobhoomi also houses one of the largest exhibition halls in the world, it said. The exhibition halls, built across over 107,000 square metres, will be utilised for hosting exhibitions, trade fairs, and business events, and are connected to a grand foyer space which is uniquely designed with copper ceiling which filters light in the space through the various skylights, it added. The venue is equipped with high-tech security provisions to ensure safety for the visitors. The underground car parking facility for over 3,000 cars is also equipped with more than 100 electric charging points.

It will also be connected to Delhi Airport Metro Express line with the inauguration of the new metro station ‘Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’, the statement said. The new metro station will have three subways — a 735m long subway connecting the station to the exhibition halls, convention centre, and central arena; another connecting the entry/exit across Dwarka expressway; while the third one connecting the metro station to the foyer of the future exhibition halls of Yashobhoomi, the statement said.

Delhi Metro will also increase the operational speed of trains on Airport Express Line from 90 to 120 km/hr. The total journey from New Delhi station to ‘Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’ will take about 21 minutes.

