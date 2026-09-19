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Police arrest gangster with 2kg of ‘heroin from Pakistan’

A 31-year-old key member of the Rohit Godara-Mahender Delana gang was arrested and two kilograms of alleged Pakistan-origin heroin concealed secretly in a car was recovered, police said

Published on: Sep 19, 2026, 07:46:30 IST
By Karn Pratap Singh
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A 31-year-old key member of the Rohit Godara-Mahender Delana gang was arrested and two kilograms of alleged Pakistan-origin heroin concealed secretly in a car was recovered, police said.

Police arrest gangster with 2kg of ‘heroin from Pakistan’
Police arrest gangster with 2kg of ‘heroin from Pakistan’

The operation was a joint effort by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell and the Vadodara City crime branch of the Gujarat Police.

“The recovery of the consignment of narcotic substance that allegedly originated from Pakistan and was smuggled into India, and the arrest of a gang member who was wanted by the Vadodara City crime branch in a 10-crore high-profile extortion case, have exposed a major narco-extortion module operated by Mahender Delana, a key associate of gangster Rohit Godara,” said deputy commissioner of police (Special Cell) Narra Chaitanya.

Police estimated the value of the recovered contraband at around 12 crore in the international market.

DCP Chaitanya said the operation began after the Vadodara crime branch shared intelligence with the Special Cell regarding a 10-crore extortion threat in which the first instalment was scheduled to be handed over in Delhi. The information was developed and a joint operation was launched accordingly.

A case under sections 21 and 25 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at the Special Cell police station. Further investigation established that Swami was part of a syndicate that operated a multi-layered, dual-purpose network handling both extortion money collection and drug trafficking, Special Cell officers said.

Explaining the syndicate’s modus operandi, the DCP said the gang would use photographs of currency notes to authenticate identities prior to cash or drug handovers.

“Swami acted as a primary operative and courier, receiving extortion proceeds ranging between 5 lakh and 50 lakh per transaction across Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan. He was paid 15,000 to 20,000 per assignment,” he said.

About the narcotics supply route, Chaitanya said that on September 5, on the instructions of Mahender Delana, Swami travelled to Amritsar in Punjab to receive a drugs consignment. The next day, he met two unidentified suppliers and received the two-kg heroin consignment, concealed it in the secret cavity of the car, and drove back to Delhi, the DCP said.

A resident of Rajasthan’s Churu district, Swami previously ran an agricultural commodity trading business, which incurred financial losses exceeding 50 lakh in 2022, according to officers. To clear his debts, he contacted Mahender Delana via Instagram, who subsequently lured him into the narco-extortion network on the promise of clearing his financial liabilities, the Special Cell said.

According to DCP Chaitanya, Delana is an associate of fugitive gangster Rohit Godara, who is based abroad and allegedly carries out gang-related activities such as murder and firing for extortion in north India, especially Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Delana is a wanted criminal with previous involvement in at least five cases across three states. Godara is a former associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang; he later formed his own gang with another fugitive gangster, Goldy Brar, who also operates from abroad. Godara and Delana are operating their gang from abroad, the DCP said.

“The accused is in custody. Further investigation is ongoing to identify other operatives, trace hawala routes and arrest Delana and other associates,” he added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

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