Home / Cities / Delhi News / Police bust fake ‘escort’ call centre in Delhi; 1 arrested, 8 women asked to join probe
delhi news

Police bust fake ‘escort’ call centre in Delhi; 1 arrested, 8 women asked to join probe

More than 50 people across India were duped of several lakhs of rupees by the fake call centre, Delhi Police officials informed on Friday
The cyber cell of the police department with the accused after the call centre bust on Thursday. (Delhi Police)
The cyber cell of the police department with the accused after the call centre bust on Thursday. (Delhi Police)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 12:04 PM IST
Copy Link
ByKarn Pratap Singh

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have busted a fake call centre that was operating in Sector-1 Avantika, Rohini, by the name ‘Indian Gigolo’ that offered escort services, apart from selling pills and sprays to enhance sexual vitality.

More than 50 people across India were duped of several lakhs of rupees by the fake call centre, officials informed on Friday.

The mastermind of the racket, a Delhi University graduate who owned the call centre, has been arrested, while eight women who worked as telecallers to induce people to pay, have been served notices and asked to join the investigation.

The police have recovered 12 basic mobile phones, one smartphone used for running a digital payment application, 16 small notebooks for recording details of victims and their financial transactions, one register to maintain attendance of employees and 10 bottles of sexual power enhancement pills and sprays.

The call centre had been operating since July 2021, said deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Brijendra Yadav.

“We have frozen the digital payment account that was used for transactions amounting to 5.67 lakh,” DCP Yadav said.

Police said that the call centre was busted following an investigation carried out by the cyber cell police station of outer-north district based on the complaint of a man who was duped of 70,000 after being offered the job of an escort.

During investigation, DCP Yadav said, the technical surveillance team tracked the location of the beneficiary of the digital account and found that a call centre was being run for similar fake dealings.

A raid was conducted and the mastermind, identified as Mehtab, was arrested on Thursday. The eight women employees were also rounded up at the call centre.

“The women were employed for making calls and giving advertisements on porn sites. They called random numbers and asked people to buy sexual enhancement products. If anyone claimed his vitality and vigour was strong and did not require any medication, the telecallers offered them to join escort services in lieu of lucrative remuneration. Those who agreed were duped of money in the name of registration and other processing charges,” Yadav said.

The women used to call around 500 random numbers every day, of which 50-100 calls materialised. Of those, they managed to convince 10-20 people to become escorts for handsome remunerations.

Police said Mehtab graduated from Delhi University but stopped his studies during post-graduation. He then started preparing for civil services and worked in a few call centres during that period.

“After gaining experience in the sector, Mehtab started the fake call centre with the idea of selling sexual power enhancement pill and spray ‘Karya Sukh Power’, and convince people to join the escort services with the promise of earning fast and easy money,” the DCP added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Karn Pratap Singh

    Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out