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Police file case against guard and woman in Kriti Nagar scuffle

Delhi Police filed cases against a security guard and a woman after a street dog was allegedly assaulted, leading to a scuffle and the dog's death.

Published on: May 13, 2026 03:18 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Days after a scuffle broke out between residents and a security guard in west Delhi’s Kirti Nagar over alleged assault and killing of a street dog, the Delhi Police on Tuesday said they have filed cases against the guard and a woman who slapped him.

However, on Monday, police said they took cognisance of the video and investigated the matter.

At around 7.40pm on Friday, a resident from Ramesh Nagar in west called the police alleging that a security guard from J block was seen assaulting a street dog with an iron rod. Police said the dog had sustained severe injuries and was being taken to a private veterinary doctor, while several residents took the security guard to the Kirti Nagar police station and assaulted him.

A purported video of the incident, shared on social media, shows a woman slapping and assaulting the security guard in front of a police station. She has been identified as Jasmeet Kaur. A policeman is seen standing behind the spot where the assault was taking place.

Police said the guard did not file a complaint at that time.

Police said no arrests have been made and probe is being done in both cases.

 
street dog scuffle security guard assault
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