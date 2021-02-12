Police probe links between Deep Sidhu and gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana

New Delhi

Delhi Police are investigating the links between actor Deep Sidhu, who was arrested for his alleged role in the January 26 Red Fort violence, and alleged gangster-turned-activist Lakhbir Singh alias Lakha Sidhana, after the latter recently released a video on social media , seeking support for Sidhu and others arrested and demanding their release.

Delhi police have not announced any reward for Sidhana’s arrest, but have said that his role is also being probed for the violence during January 26. Police had announced a reward on eight suspects, which does not include Sidhu. Police have not specified Sidhana’s alleged role, but had on January 27 said that Sidhana too was under probe.

A total of 143 people, including actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, have been arrested in as many as 44 cases registered in connection with the Republic Day’s violence during a tractor rally by farmers, who have been camping against the three contentious farm laws at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders for the past 80 days. At least seven of the arrested persons have already been released on bail.

Among the eight key suspects wanted in the Red Fort violence case, Sidhu was arrested on Monday night from Karnal Bypass in Haryana by Delhi Police’s special cell team while he was waiting for a car arranged by his friend to meet his wife in Bihar’s Purnea. He was evading arrest since a case was registered at the Kotwali police station on January 27. Two more suspects, Iqbal Singh and Sukhdev Singh (both among the eight suspects) have also been arrested.

After Sidhu’s arrest, the Delhi Police had claimed that he had played a key role in instigating protesters and has even congratulated the man who hoisted flags at the Red Fort apart from doing a Facebook live from the iconic fort.

A police officer, associated with the probe, said on the condition of anonymity that Sidhu was present at the Singhu border protest site on January 25 and had even delivered a “provocative speech”. “Technical investigation reveals that Sidhana’s location was also at the Singhu border at that time. Ascertaining the links between the duo is part of the ongoing probe,” the officer said.

In his social media video, Sidhana has supported Sidhu and can also be heard asking people (farm leaders) to demand the release of Sidhu before resuming dialogues with the government over the farm laws.