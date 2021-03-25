Police probing snatching angle in CA’s murder after gold chain found missing

Eight days after a 45-year-old chartered accountant (CA) was shot dead at his under-construction building in a residential colony near the Adarsh Nagar Metro station in north-west Delhi, it has emerged that his gold chain was missing since the day of the murder.

This missing chain, apart from other possible motives, has prompted the police to probe a snatching angle and are looking for a snatcher, who allegedly had committed a couple of snatchings in west Delhi, a few days before the murder of the CA, identified as Anil Aggarwal.

The scooter used in the murder was also used in the other two snatchings, a police officer associated with the case said, requesting anonymity.

Aggarwal’s family members also confirmed that his gold chain was not among the items that the police showed them after the autopsy. Aggarwal’s son, Aayush, as well as his brother-in-law, Mohit Goyal, said the police told them that they did not find the chain on Aggarwal’s body or at the crime scene.

“We are investigating the case from all possible angles and it’s too early to reach any conclusion,” said deputy commissioner of police (north-west) Usha Rangnani, when asked if Aggarwal’s murder has any connection with his missing gold chain.

Aggarwal lived with his wife and two children on the first floor of a four-storey building in Majlis Park. The occupants of all four floors, including Aggarwal, own a property on Mahatma Gandhi Road that is less than a kilometre away from their home. A four-storey building is being constructed there and Aggarwal was murdered at the under-construction site when he had gone there with his wife to meet the labourers on March 16, the police said.

A woman labourer working at the site said she was cooking food while Aggarwal and his wife were talking to another labourer, when she heard a gunshot. “By the time I rushed out there, Aggarwal lay bleeding on the floor. An unidentified man had shot him and fled on a scooter,” said the woman, who did not share her name.

A case of murder and use of firearm was registered and several teams were formed to identify and nab the suspect. The investigating team scanned CCTV cameras around the crime scene and the routes that the suspect had taken. It helped them identify the scooter and its owner, who told the police that it was stolen some days ago from central Delhi. The owner also said teams from police stations in west Delhi had also contacted him regarding the use of his scooter in snatching incidents, said the officer cited above.

After picking up some clues, the police teams of west and north-west districts are conducting searches at various places, including Uttar Pradesh, to nab a snatcher who could be involved in Aggarwal’s murder and the snatching incidents of west Delhi, the officer said.