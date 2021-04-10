Police say they’ve identified suspect who shot 2 men in road rage incident

Police on Saturday said they had identified the person who had shot dead a 22-year-old man and injured his cousin in a road rage incident in outer Delhi’s Rohini on Friday.

“We have some definite clues about the suspect and our teams are working on it. Further details will be shared when we arrest the suspect,” said deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal.

A police officer who did not wish to be named said that CCTV footage helped them identify the suspect. The way the suspect wielded the gun indicated that he may have a criminal background, he said.

DCP Tayal identified the dead victim as Yash and the critically injured person as 22-year-old Arjun, both residents of northeast Delhi’s Khajoori Khas.

Police said around 2.30 pm on Friday, Yash, a law student, and Arjun, a student at a polytechnic college in Rohini, were returning home when they stopped at a CNG fuel station to refuel their car. Arjun honked at the car in front of him when he felt it was not moving. However, it made no difference to the sedan driver and that irked Arjun, the police said.

An altercation broke out between Arjun and the sedan driver and Arjun allegedly slapped the driver. Yash intervened and brought Arjun back to the car and remained outside. When Arjun honked again, the driver came out with a gun, shot at Yash and then Arjun, a police officer said.

The injured men were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Yash was declared brought dead.