Police tell restaurants, clubs to review fire safety measures after Goa fire

The Delhi Police said on Sunday that clubs, restaurants and other establishments have been asked to review fire safety measures after a massive fire broke out inside a club in North Goa and killed 25 people on Saturday. The action comes after a massive fire broke out inside a club in North Goa and killed 25 people on Saturday (ANI)

Delhi Fire Services and Delhi Police officers said fire safety measures like emergency exits, working of fire extinguishers, working of electrical appliances and other measures. Police said NOCs and permits of establishments will be checked prior to Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“Patrolling and checks will be intensified across major footfall places. Several venues such as clubs, bars, restaurants and others have been instructed to review fire safety. DFS are also checking staff details and if they are prepared for fire rescue...” said an officer.

Atul Garg, former DFS chief, said “One of the most critical challenges in nightclubs and discos is that, even when the fire alarm system and all firefighting installations are fully functional, the environment itself prevents timely recognition of an emergency. High ambient noise levels from music, combined with strobe lights, laser effects, smoke machines, and crowd density, significantly reduce the audibility and visibility of traditional fire alarm signals. As a result, occupants often fail to perceive the fire alarm promptly. This leads to delayed evacuation, during which the fire continues to grow and conditions rapidly deteriorate. Fire alarms are intended to alert people to evacuate immediately, but when the alarm is not audible—or easily distinguishable from entertainment lighting and effects—the fundamental purpose of the system is compromised”

This gap in perception is one of the major life-safety vulnerabilities in nightclub and disco environments, and it requires specialised solutions beyond standard alarm systems to ensure rapid occupant response.

A DFS official said each club should have functional fire extinguishers, unobstructed exits, and their electrical loads should be monitored. The police said.that on nights such venues experience heavy crowds, strict adherence to emergency protocols is needed.

Police also said that during the festive period, checks with district authorities and fire officials will be strengthened in order to ensure compliance, particularly at venues with high footfall.

Additional PCRs, motorcycle patrol teams and foot patrolling in the city will be done.

“Additional force has been deployed outside nightclubs, and we will maintain strict vigilance to ensure that all regulations are followed,” said another officer

Police also said that many clubs are working from basement, without permit, and will be audited. The goa fire also started form a basement.

Club owners in Delhi also highlighted the need for strict adherence to regulations.

Manpreet Singh, treasurer of the National Restaurant Association of India, told media that crowd density at venues hosting people should always be monitored and that fire-safety norms must be non-negotiable.

“In restaurants, the seating arrangement controls the number of patrons, but in clubs and bars, people often stand. If too many people gather in one place, it can lead to a stampede-like situation during an evacuation or make escape extremely difficult. There should be no obstructions near the doors, and exits must always be kept clear,” he said.