Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Political groups pitch in at Master Plan meet
delhi news

Political groups pitch in at Master Plan meet

“The master plan should have some provision for planned development of urbanised villages,” BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, leader of the opposition in the Delhi assembly, said.
Nearly 35 elected representatives and political party leaders were invited for the session, DDA officials said.(HT Photo)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 02:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) organised a public hearing on Monday to collect the feedback of elected representatives and political parties on the draft Master Plan of Delhi, 2041 (MPD-2041).

Nearly 35 elected representatives and political party leaders were invited for the session, DDA officials said.

BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, leader of the opposition in the Delhi assembly, said, “The master plan should have some provision for planned development of urbanised villages. I also raised the issue of removing unauthorised colonies and villages from zone O.”

Aam Aadmi Party spokespersons could not be contacted for comment

A senior DDA official said all members have been informed about the meeting and a notice has been put up on DDA website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi development authority dda delhi master plan delhi news
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Pathankot Grenade attack
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Andhra Pradesh Rainfall
American Music Awardss 2021
Mulayam Singh Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP