Political slugfest after fourth ED summons to Kejriwal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued its fourth summons to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, directing him to appear before the agency for questioning on January 18, people aware of the matter said on Saturday. ED is probing allegations of money laundering in the Delhi excise policy case. Before January 3, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was asked to appear on November 2 and December 21 last year, but he skipped the summons. (ANI)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener refused to depose before ED for the third time on January 3, citing Rajya Sabha polls and Republic Day preparations. Before that, the CM was asked to appear on November 2 and December 21 last year. He skipped both summons.

The AAP took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that the ED notice came a day after the party announced a three-day Goa tour of Kejriwal beginning from January 18 to campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said the BJP has sent the fourth summons through ED to stop Kejriwal from campaigning by any means. “The BJP does not want any opposition leader to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. So, the BJP has made ED its tool to stop opposition leaders from campaigning.”

He added, “This is no coincidence. Our request is that ED should avoid becoming a frontal organisation of BJP. Also, BJP should avoid misusing ED politically.”

On Friday evening, AAP officials shared the Kejriwal’s Goa tour during which he will assess the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He will interact with party workers in Goa where AAP has an active political organisation. In the 2022 assembly election, AAP won two of the 40 seats in Goa and got 6.77% vote share.

“ED is a constitutional institution. We got the news that ED sent the fourth summons to the CM from the media even before he got the notice. This leaking of notice to the media is not the work of a constitutional institution, but the handiwork of BJP,” Rai said.

The AAP leader said that ED remained silent for so many days, but sent the summons immediately after Kejriwal’s political tour was announced.

HT reached out to ED, but did not get any response on request for comments.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said Kejriwal is behaving like an economic fugitive. “The behaviour of Kejriwal has become like that of an economic fugitive, given the way he makes a new excuse to avoid investigation after every ED summons. People had seen the likes of Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya who behaved like this and later fled the country,” Sachdeva said.

“People are surprised to see that Kejriwal allowed his ministers Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh to join the liquor scam investigation, but when it reached his doorstep, he is finding faults with the investigat