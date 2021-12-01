Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi’s air quality worsens, remains in ‘very poor’ zone

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) was 357 in the “very poor” category at 9am. The average 24-hour average AQI on Tuesday was 328, down from 389 on Monday
The air was cleanest on Tuesday since November 23 when Delhi clocked an AQI of 290. (AFP Photo)
Updated on Dec 01, 2021 11:20 AM IST
The pollution levels in Delhi increased slightly on Wednesday as the winds calmed down under the impact of a western disturbance passing through the region even as the minimum temperature was 11.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) was 357 in the “very poor” category at 9 am. The average 24-hour average AQI on Tuesday was 328 (very poor), down from 389 on Monday.

The air was cleanest on Tuesday since November 23 when the city clocked an AQI of 290 (poor).

Calm wind conditions from Wednesday were likely to make the pollution worse even as Delhi was expected to get light rain on Thursday. “Local surface winds were relatively strong on Tuesday, leading to an improvement but the AQI remained within the ‘very poor’ category. On December 1 (Wednesday) and 2 (Thursday), winds are likely to be calm, reducing ventilation and leading to deterioration in the air quality,” said the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.

