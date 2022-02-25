Pooches as bridesmaids? Couples say: Yes, please!

Gurugram-based former banker Shirin Soni couldn’t think of parting with her dog, even for a second, as soon as her wedding preparations began. So when the festivities kicked off, she decided to include her pet in all the rituals. “My dog Oshi, a two and half years old white English creme retriever, is a very special part of the family. So I thought why not make my sister and him as my favourite bridesmaids! Now looking back at my wedding pictures, I feel I could not have done my wedding without him and I’m glad I made sure he’s part of all the festivities. We even planned the wedding venue keeping him in mind.”

Like Soni, everyone feels their wedding is a truly special day where they want their parents and close ones to be together. So being a pet parent, wanting their pets to be closer, is an urge that’s well understood. And why not, for who would want to miss an occasion to spend some loving moments with a beloved pooch.

Gurugram-based newlywed Shirin Soni says she couldn’t have had her wedding without her pooch.

“For me the most special moment of my life would be a perfection only when my complete family is present. And my Labrador Jolly, who is the youngest and most loving member of the family, had to be there,” says Sonam Negi, a Delhi-based emcee. She adds: “There was no chance we wouldn’t have included him in the wedding. The venue of the wedding was chosen keeping in mind that it’s pet friendly space. My husband (then groom), also wanted Jolly to be there for every function. And I remember how we had to reject so many venues that we liked only because they weren’t pet friendly. Well, Jolly is my best man and a true gentleman. So how could we leave him out? Finally we find out a hotel that was very supportive in arranging everything from dog food to taking care of him during the pheras, and did a fabulous job.”

Wedding planners in the city say they are increasingly observing this trend of couples wanting pet-friendly venues for their D-Day so that the furry friends don’t get left behind while the rest of the family enjoys. Namita Vaswani, a Delhi-based wedding planner shares, “Pets are regarded as family members. It’s no surprise that brides and grooms would want their furry companions to be part of their most important day, that is the wedding. And why not? We’ve been fortunate enough to witness weddings involving pets, most commonly dogs. There is, in fact, a fascinating anecdote. A beagle duo was part of a wedding that we planned recently for one of our clients from south-west Delhi. One of the two stayed with the groom and the other with the bride. They made an excellent team while spreading positive vibes throughout the ceremony. It was such a joy to witness, especially in the midst of all the planning, designing, and execution.”

Vaswani adds, “We believe in creating exceptional experiences for couples and these instances are just cherry on top making everything perfect and special. As wedding planners, we’ve received a few enquiries from couples who want to make arrangements for their pets at the wedding. It’s not only adorable, but also fun! We, as dog lovers, are delighted to help and include them in the wedding plans.”

“You’re about to share your life with another person, but as a dog lover you’re already in a lifelong relationship,” explains Ruchika Arora Bansal, another city-based wedding planner, adding, “It’s then only natural that you’d want your dear dog to be a witness or participant on your big day. Whether they’re in the ceremony or not, your dog can be a wonderful part of your wedding with some creativity and a canine-familiar photographer. From your wedding invitations to pre and post-ceremony photography, your dog can feature in fun ways that makes life-long impressions. But in my opinion, make sure you hire a wedding day sitter to ensure that the guests are comfortable around your dog. Also, one must know in advance how you’d want to include your pup on your big day, like greet your guests or get included in the bridal party. And always remember, much like your future husband or wife, your pup is always going to be around. So, make sure to keep your pooch calm, cool, and well cared for while they join in the celebrations.”

How to make doggos enjoy your D-Day:

1. Slowly, start introducing your pet to sounds like dhol or songs so it doesn’t come as a shock to them. Take them for walks so that they start getting habitual to having a large number of people around. Ease them into it.

2. During weddings, a lot of people could touch your pets, especially children. Ensure there is contact only as much they’re comfortable. If possible, leave a trusted person around them.

3. Set boundaries around who is feeding your pet. Tell people politely to not feed wedding food to them.

4. Don’t think your pets have to deal with something, just because it’s a wedding in the house. Ensure they’re not uncomfortable in a dress, like a sherwani just because you want them to twin with you or other bridesmaids, especially when it’s hot. One could go for a simple but cute collar or a headband.

(Inputs by Pooja Advani, canine behaviourist and pet expert)

Author tweets @siddhijainn

