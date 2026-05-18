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Pool vehicles, trim VIP convoys: Delhi Police’s fuel-saving memo

Delhi Police mandates rationalization of vehicle use to cut fuel costs, promote public transport, and optimize resources, aligning with PM Modi's appeal.

Published on: May 18, 2026 03:16 am IST
By Jignasa Sinha, New Delhi
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The Delhi Police has issued a memorandum for its personnel, including senior officers, to start rationalisation of government vehicle usage in a bid to reduce fuel consumption. The move is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal last week.

In a significant change, Delhi Police have also asked for rationalisation of VIP/VVIP carcade size across Delhi. (HT PHOTO)

The memo, seen by HT, issued on Saturday, states that the force must take immediate and effective steps to curtail avoidable vehicular movement, optimize deployment of available vehicles, and promote economical use of fuel. One of the key directives is that staff, posted in offices having metro and public transport connectivity, particularly at police headquarters, is “encouraged to use public transport for routine commuting wherever operationally feasible”.

“The dak motorcycles and two wheelers at police stations and units shall be pooled and deployed only for essential official work,” it further says, adding that personnel should also carpool for court and common official duties . “IOs and staff proceeding from the same Police station/sub-Division/unit to the same court, office, or destination shall, as far as practicable, travel together in a pooled vehicle.”

The has been further asked staff to prioritise Indian-made products for government procurement, as well as for personal use.

Police have also been asked to ensure control of electricity usage by switching off extra lights, fans, and other electrical equipment, and that ACs are kept between 24-26° Celsius.

The memo further states that all vehicles should be kept in roadworthy condition through timely servicing, maintenance of tyre pressure, proper engine tuning, replacement of worn-out parts, and periodic inspection of fuel systems. “Poor maintenance leading to avoidable fuel wastage shall be avoided. Unit heads shall ensure that vehicles are not overused when due for service and that upkeep is monitored as part of fuel-saving measures,” it says.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jignasa Sinha

Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

fuel consumption public transport delhi police
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