New Delhi: Two months after the Centre eased norms for regularising properties in 1,511 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has sought reduction of penal additional Floor Area Ratio (FAR) charges, citing poor response from residents.

A senior official said less than 50 applications have been received after a portal was upgraded in April to regularise properties without an approved layout plan. (HT Archive)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A senior official said despite thousands of visits to the SWAGAM portal, less than 50 applications have been received after the portal was upgraded in April to regularise properties without an approved layout plan.

“High additional FAR charges seem to be a key concern. We have approached the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to reduce these charges to encourage more participation,” official added.

On April 7, union housing and urban affairs minister Manohar Lal announced that properties in these colonies can be regularised without approved layout plans. The move was expected to help over 10 lakh families.

A senior MCD official said most of the buildings in these colonies are five to seven storey high. “Most buildings have a FAR of 500–600 against the permitted 300–350. Applicants will have to pay three times additional FAR charges, which is about ₹11,000 per sqm,” the official added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The regularisation process also requires certification by architect and structural safety certificate.“Obtaining such certificate may be difficult for structures built in violation of building bylaws,” official added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The regularisation process also requires certification by architect and structural safety certificate.“Obtaining such certificate may be difficult for structures built in violation of building bylaws,” official added. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

A second official said that the scheme needs a cut off day. “Unless we announce a cut off date, people would be interested to maintain status quo,” official added.

The Union government has announced that colonies would be regularised on an “as is where is” basis, with land use deemed residential except for small convenience shops. However, officials raised concerns over safety and the presence of large-scale commercial activities.

The announcement added that during redevelopment, land equivalent to 50% of right-of-way deficiency must be surrendered to meet minimum road width norms.

A similar pattent has been followed for the unauthorised regularised colonies in the past. “When 567 colonies were regularised in the 1990s, it was expected that owners would correct deviations and pay penalties, but that did not happen. This may see a similar outcome,” the official said.