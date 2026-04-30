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Posing as husband's aides, men loot woman in south Delhi; 5 held, most valuables recovered

Posing as husband's aides, men loot woman in south Delhi; 5 held, most valuables recovered

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 04:26 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Police have arrested five men for allegedly barging into a woman's house, claiming her husband sent them, confining her and then fleeing with cash and jewellery worth around 45 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

Posing as husband's aides, men loot woman in south Delhi; 5 held, most valuables recovered

The police identified the accused as Parthvi Singh , Laxminarayan Singh , Ranjit Singh , Ramkesh and Ramkaran Singh , all residents of Rajasthan.

Police said one more accused, Surender, is absconding.

The incident took place on April 13 at Hargovind Enclave, where three of the accused entered the 35-year-old complainant's house in south Delhi on a false pretext.

Police said the accused allegedly overpowered and gagged her, confined her in a bathroom, assaulted her and decamped with valuables.

The victim later managed to free herself, raised an alarm and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, police analysed technical input and, with help from local intelligence, identified one of the accused, Parthvi Singh, who was related to the complainant and had prior knowledge of the house.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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