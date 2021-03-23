Home / Cities / Delhi News / Possibility of light rain in Delhi today, air quality poor
The overcast skies on Monday brought some respite from the rising heat in the city. The maximum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung weather station was 33.6 degrees Celsius
A day after parts of Delhi received trace rainfall coupled with strong winds, the hourly average air quality index (AQI) at 7am was recorded 222, in the “poor” zone.

Central Pollution Control Board data shows that the overall AQI in Delhi on Monday was 196, categorised as “moderate” on the AQI.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that with more clouds passing over the city, there is a possibility of light rain continuing on Tuesday.

“More clouds are moving over the region. Though Delhi is not expected to receive any intense rainfall, the weather will be largely cloudy with light rain in some parts,” a senior Met official said on Monday.

The overcast skies on Monday brought some respite from the rising heat in the city. The maximum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung weather station, which is considered the official marker for the city, was 33.6 degrees Celsius. However, Delhi on Monday also recorded the highest minimum temperature for the season, with the mercury levels touching 20 degrees Celsius.

Scientists explained that temperatures usually tend to rise during the onset of a western disturbance, as in the early hours on Monday when the minimum temperature recordings are noted.

A western disturbance is an extra tropical storm that originates in the Mediterranean, which brings with it rain and a drop in temperature and is mostly associated with winter rain in India.

This is the fifth western disturbance to pass over the region this month. The last time the city received rain and thunderstorms was on March 12, when the city woke up to light to moderate showers, with a hailstorm in parts of NCR.

