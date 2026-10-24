Posters targeting government found pasted inside Delhi Metro airport Express Line coach, FIR registered

The Delhi Police’s Metro unit has registered a case against unidentified people after two posters targeting the government over various issues and questioning its performance were found pasted on a seat inside a train on the Delhi Metro’s Airport Express Line on Tuesday evening, police officers aware of the matter said on Saturday.

The FIR was registered on Wednesday on the complaint of Tarun Chaudhary, who is employed as a train operator on the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) Airport Express Line. (Instagram/@alexweldertravels)

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The first information report (FIR) was registered at the IGI Airport police station under section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property (DPDP) Act for defacement of property and section 62 of the Delhi Metro Railway (Operation and Maintenance) Act for demonstration upon metro railway, the officers said.

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The two A4-sized black-and-white posters, which were pasted on a seat, carried many phrases showing dissatisfaction against the central government over multiple issues.

The complaint

The FIR was registered on Wednesday on the complaint of Tarun Chaudhary, who is employed as a train operator on the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) Airport Express Line. Chaudhary’s duty was on the train, inside which he found the two alleged posters pasted on a seat.

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{{^usCountry}} The train departed from New Delhi Express Line Metro at 6.50pm and arrived at Yashobhoomi Metro station at 7.15pm on Tuesday, according to the FIR. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The train departed from New Delhi Express Line Metro at 6.50pm and arrived at Yashobhoomi Metro station at 7.15pm on Tuesday, according to the FIR. {{/usCountry}}

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The train operator, in his complaint, stated that while checking the train's cabin, he spotted two posters affixed to a seat and informed his seniors, who asked him to hand over the posters to the Dwarka Sector-21 station controller. The controller informed the IGI Airport Metro police station about the matter and demanded legal action against unidentified passengers for defacing Delhi Metro property.

Accordingly, the FIR was registered on Chaudhary’s complaint.

While the Delhi Metro Police initiated an investigation to identify the passenger or passengers who allegedly pasted the “objectionable” posters, the Delhi Police’s special cell, which primarily probes matters related to terrorism and anti-India activities, is also looking into the case, a police officer aware of the matter said, asking not to be identified.