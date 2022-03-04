Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / #PrayforUkraine finds voice in art
delhi news

#PrayforUkraine finds voice in art

Through sand art, bookmarks with folk art and food carvings, creative voices are appealing for the Russia-Ukraine crisis to be resolved.
Padma Shri Sudarsan Pattnaik, has created a few sand artworks appealing for peace amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict.
Published on Mar 04, 2022 10:51 AM IST
ByNaina Arora, New Delhi

French artist Henri Matisse once said, ‘Creativity takes courage’. When art has the power to move mountains, who can stop one from standing in solidarity with non-violence, amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict? Through paintings, sand and food art, some creative souls have come forward to appeal for peace. Padma Shri Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a few sand artworks, while Delhi-based chef Jitender Singh has carved a message on a watermelon, an image of which he shared on Instagram.

Delhi-based chef Jitender Singh prayed for peace by carving a message on a watermelon.

“War kisi cheez ka samadhaan nahin hai,” Singh asserts, adding, “I wish the world lives with a sense of humanity. Hum ek aise field mein hain ki bahar jaake kuch kar nahin sakte, but we can express our feelings through our work... It (watermelon carving) took a day to execute. My peers are appreciating and encouraging my emotion.”

RELATED STORIES
Delhi-based artist Tikuli Dogra created bookmarks with Ukranian folk art.

Painting, as a medium, isn’t just therapeutic, but also a tool to “show support, express dissent and raise voice against injustice”, opines Delhi-based artist Tikuli Dogra, who is extending solidarity to the people of Ukraine through bookmarks with Ukrainian folk art. She explains, “I took inspiration from Petrykivka — the firebird from their folklore — the fields of gold under the blue summer sky — colours of their national flag — and the sunflower, their national flower. I chose to make bookmarks so that when someone pauses reading, they may find a voice that honours, supports the people of Ukraine and all those suffering due to the devastation war brings.”

Author Tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Naina Arora

Naina Arora writes on City, Art and Culture of Gurugram, for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP