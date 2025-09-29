‘Predator baba’ remanded to 5 day custody in sexual harassment case

A Delhi court on Sunday remanded self-proclaimed godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati to five days in police custody. Police stated there was an apprehension that he could threaten the girls. Saraswati’s electronic devices which have been seized already need to be unlocked.

Saraswati has been accused of sexually harassing more than 17 women students while heading the Shri Sharada Institute of Indian Management in Vasant Kunj.

The remand was granted by judicial magistrate Ravi of Patiala House Court, where Swami was produced in the afternoon, following his arrest.

The prosecution moved an application seeking a five-day custody of Saraswati in connection with the molestation case lodged against him in August. There are two other cases, both pertaining to criminal conspiracy and forgery, against the accused.

Police, in an application, stated that since grave allegations of molestation and seeking sexual favours have been made by 17 women against Saraswati, police need to collect electronic evidence and footages.

The prosecutor further stated footage of the cameras that the accused had installed in the girls’ bathrooms need to be collected while several other allegations need to be verified. Further, the application stated that the accused needs to be confronted with the victims’ statements to corroborate the allegations.

Police stated there was an apprehension that he could threaten the girls. Moreover, Saraswati’s electronic devices which have been seized already need to be unlocked.

The counsel appearing for the accused, meanwhile, opposed the custody remand, arguing that most of the victim women have already recorded their statements and electronic devices such as his phone and I-pad have already been taken. The counsel submitted that Saraswati was diabetic and had anxiety issues.

His counsel further submitted that any threat to the victims can be addressed by remanding the accused to judicial custody.

To be sure, a Delhi court had on Friday denied interim protection to the self-proclaimed monk and former chairman of the management college, in a cheating and criminal conspiracy case lodged by the institute’s trust, alleging siphoning of at least ₹40 crore.

Calling the offence grave and the allegations serious, the court had said the investigation was at a nascent stage and custodial interrogation was required to establish the entire chain of fraud, cheating, conspiracy and misappropriation of funds.