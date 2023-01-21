Prez to address Parliament in old building: Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said that President Droupadi Murmu will deliver her address to the joint sitting of both Houses in the Central Hall of the existing building, for the upcoming budget session.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The New Parliament Building is still under construction. During Budget Session, the Hon’ble President will address Members of two Houses in the existing Parliament House Building,” Birla tweeted.

The President’s address is delivered in the Central Hall, as per the existing tradition even as the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers in the new Parliament building are being given finishing touches. It will be Murmu’s first address to the joint sitting of both Houses after she assumed India’s highest office in July last year. With President Murmu’s address scheduled in the Central Hall, chances are almost nil that Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the general budget in the new Lok Sabha on February 1.

The Economic Survey will be tabled on January 31. Parliament’s Budget Session will have 27 sittings and will continue till April 6 with a month-long recess to enable the standing committees examine the budget papers, Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}