Pride and proud: DU students bring the rainbow to campus

Pride Month has become a powerful force on campus in Delhi University, shining a spotlight on the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies who use make-up and fashion to convey a resounding message that’s impossible to overlook. Students from colleges across the varsity painted their faces in rainbow hues as they turned up on campus on June 1. (Photos: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Callistine Lewis, a final-year student at St Stephen’s College.

Unfold an umbrella of hope

Callistine Lewis, final-year, BA (Prog), St Stephen’s College

“Be it my rainbow umbrella, my crop top or my nails painted blue, my look is an ode to who I am. The fact that I’m able to dress up the way I want to and show up in college is such a liberating experience. I was born and brought up in Kerala, but it’s DU that has given me peers who won’t mock me for dressing up how I want to... I hope more students dress up the way they want to, not only to express their pride but also to motivate others who are somewhere at the door of the closet. If I can make even a single person feel empowered to step out, I’ll feel proud!”

Chisha Kapoor, a first-year student of Kirori Mal College.

Makeup is thy weapon

Chisha Kapoor, first-year, English (Hons), Kirori Mal College: “To me, my most powerful weapon is my makeup! Hence, I thought it would be best to play with pink, blue and purple colours of the bisexual flag when I was getting ready for college. It’s a mark of pride to be who I am and my makeup is for the world to take note of. I also want to show solidarity with my community and thus have my war paint on!”

Nihul Tiwari, a second-year student of Hansraj College.

Head held high

Nihul Tiwari, second year, English (Hons), Hansraj College: “My outfit is not a statement. It is me. I don’t need just one month to express myself. But, dressing in a flamboyant style during Pride Month is important for me... It’s ironic how I had to face some students who behaved like bullies when I turned up on campus on day one of the Pride month! But, this can’t deter my conviction and belief in being authentic to my identity.”

Aranya, a final-year student of Ramjas College.

Pulling up the socks, to be them

Aranya, final-year, History (Hons), Ramjas College: “Being a queer woman, my choice of clothes often gets controlled by the male gaze. So, as soon as the calendar showed June 1, I decided to dress up the way I wanted to. My rainbow-coloured socks are my subtle way of asserting my identity... My family is supportive of me. But, sometimes, just being among people my age makes it difficult for me to feel accepted. I wanted to break those shackles and be proud of who I am.”

Renny Trisha Bara, a first-year student of Daulat Ram College.

Aankhon Aankhon Mein

Renny Trisha Bara, first year, English (Hons), Daulat Ram College: “Being an ally, I know how important it is for the queer to sometimes just find a friend who they can talk to and share their feelings without contemplating the pressure of getting judged... So when I was dressing up for college, I decided to sport rainbow-themed eye makeup and let my peers know that I am an ally and can be the confidante they are looking for.”

Varnika Gupta, a second-year student of Hindu College.

Covering All Basis

Varnika Gupta, second year, Sociology (Hons), Hindu College: “I especially bought my phone’s protective cover in the theme of the Pride flag, to let everyone know I am an ally! I have a lot of friends who identify as queer and I’m quite protective about them. So, this phone cover is my way of telling everyone who is homophobic to back off, as I am the protective cover for my buddies.”

Tara Abraham, a first-year student of Lady Shri Ram College for Women.

Let go of the baggage

Tara Abraham, first year, History (Hons), Lady Shri Ram College for Women: “In any all-girls’ college, lesbian couples usually become the talk of the town. So as an ally, I decided to carry a bag with rainbow colours to shut down the gossip mongers... This way, I could encourage someone who is shy and reserved, to feel comfortable to open up to me. This is the least that we all can do to create safe spaces for those who might be lost and facing challenges in making friends on campus.”

